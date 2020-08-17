Sports News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah delighted with contract extension

Richard Attah, Hearts of Oak goalkeeper

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah in a video has expressed his delight over this contract extension with the Ghana Premier League giants.



Attah joined the Phobians from Elmina Sharks and has impressed the club in the just cancelled 2019/20 season.



A reward for his outstanding performance which saw him earn a callup into Ghana’s Black Stars ahead doubleheader in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Attah in a post on twitter is delighted with his contract extension:



He joined the Phobians as a free agent in December 2019 after leaving Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks.



The 25-year-old made 13 league appearances before the season was truncated due to the coronavirus pandemic. He kept six clean sheets and conceded eight goals.





