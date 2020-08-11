Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak goalie Richard Attah signs new contract until 2023

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah has committed his future to the club as he signs a new contract which will keep him with the Phobians until at least 2023.



The Ghana Premier League giants bolstered their goalkeeping department with the signing of Richard Attah prior to the commencement of the 2019/2020 season.



Attah joined on a free transfer after leaving fellow top-flight side Elmina Sharks but the duration and terms of his contract was undisclosed.



A statement from the club reads, “Hearts of Oak is happy to announced that goalkeeper Richard Attah has extended his contract to 2023”



His outstanding performance earned him a call-up into the Black Stars under CK Akonnor in March.





