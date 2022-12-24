Hearts of Oak gave Barnieh huge platform, time to repay the club - Amankwah Mireku

Sports News of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Former captain of Hearts of Oak, Yaw Amankwah Mireku says that Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been a big beneficiary of the massive platform provided by Hearts of Oak and must make the right decision amid rumors of his exit.



Contractual talks between Afriyie-Barnieh and Hearts of Oak have stalled in recent weeks, with Barnieh set to leave as a free agent.



Hearts of Oak are hoping to tie Barnieh to a new contract in order to benefit from his transfer should he join a club abroad.



According to Amankwah Mireku, Barnieh should not be ungrateful since Hearts of Oak gave him the platform to become a star.



“Nobody knew Barnieh until he was with Hearts. There are some players on the same level as him who started with him as well but he was very fortunate to end up at Hearts of Oak. The platform he has received at Hearts isn’t the same and you can’t compare that to some clubs in the league,” Mireku told Odiasempa Kwame Oware in an interview on Happy FM.



“We have many players who have won goal kings and could also be equally good or better than Barnieh but because they don’t have such platforms we barely heard of them. For me, Barnieh is fortunate that he has such a platform at Hearts of Oak and to God’s glory he has also done his best to be recognized.”



“The decision is about his life and not anyone else’s or even his manager's. It’s not about his family or friends or what anyone says but about his future. Because when it goes well for him then his family and whoever else can benefit. When he was moving to Hearts where was the agent at the time? So for me, he shouldn’t be ungrateful, and if I was him I would allow my agency and manager to sit with the club and discuss the necessary stuff but most importantly for the club to also reap their benefits for investing,” he added.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been in the trends amid rumors of a potential transfer away from the Ghana Premier League side.



The Black Stars striker joined the former Ghana Premier League champions in 2019, signing a three-year deal which is expected to expire this month.