Hearts of Oak game will be ‘too easy’ for Great Olympics - Oluboi Commodore

The General manager for Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore, is confident that his side will beat Hearts of Oak on matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Great Olympics won the Accra derby in the first round and will be hoping to do the double over their neighbors this season.



According to Oluboi Commodore, Great Olympics are in contention for the league title and they beat must Accra Hearts to close the gap on the league table.



Hearts currently leads the league log with 49 points whilst Olympics have 44 points.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, Oluboi Commodore said, we don’t need any warmup to face Hearts of Oak. Hearts is a normal team. We only need fair officiating to play them. We will finish them in the first half. Olympics also wants to win the league so we expecting to beat Hearts of Oak and win the other remaining matches”.



“If not for dubious officiating they wouldn’t be where they are now. Even if Hearts come to do the selection for Olympics we will still beat them”.



“We will beat them even if they themselves select our players for us. They can even select Alhaji Akambi [Hearts of Oak management member] to officiate the game if they so wish, but that will not stop Great Olympics from beating them anyway."



“We have the best of defence and the best of midfield so we are not afraid to meet Hearts of Oak.”



Great Olympics is placed third on the league table with 44 points.



