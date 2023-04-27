Hearts of Oak fitness manager reacts to heavy defeat to Tamale City

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak fitness coach, Jordan Enoch Daitey, has said Hearts' game against Tamale City turned out opposite to how he strategised.



Tamale City hammered struggling Phobians 4-1 at the Aliu Mahama, handing the visitors their second defeat in a row.



Daitey, who was in the dugout in the absence of interim manager David Ocloo, the game did not go as planned but assured that the team will right the wrongs.



“What we planned wasn’t what we got so we will go back home and fix whatever we’ve lost today,” he stated in a post-match interview with StarTimes.



Ocloo missed the game after seeing a red card in the club's 1-0 defeat to Bechem United. With no assistant manager available, Enoch Daitey who has been an assistant manager in his career was tasked to fill the void.



Sampson Eduku hit a brace as Yahaya Mohammed and Isaac Mensah added on each for Tamale City. Victor Aidoo came off the bench to score the consolation goal for the Hearts of Oak.



Hearts have now drooped to sixth with 42 points while Tamale City has leapfrogged from the drop zone to 13th with 35 points.