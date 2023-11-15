Hearts of Oak fire Coach Martin Koopman after 3 months in charge

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak have announced the sacking of Dutch tactician Martin Koopman.



The head coach has been sacked as part of plans by the leadership of the club to restructure the technical team.



This is according to a statement issued by Hearts of Oak.



“Accra Hearts of Oak has mutually parted ways with Coach Martinus Koopman,” parts of a release from the Accra-based club said on Tuesday, November 14.



The release from Hearts of Oak explained, “This decision forms part of the club's grand aim of restructuring the technical team as we continue with the 2023-24 football season.



“The Hearts of Oak Management is therefore using this opportunity to thank Coach Koopman for his services whilst at the club and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”



The sacking of Coach Martin Koopman comes just three months after he was appointed by Hearts of Oak.



In the interim, current assistant Coach, Abdul Rahim Bashiru has been mandated to take charge as the acting head coach until further notice.