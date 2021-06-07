Hearts of Oak fans present a jersey to Calum Hudson-Odoi

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Calum Hudson-Odoi was present at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch Hearts versus Great Olympics



• Hearts fans presented him a new jersey to initiate him into the club



• Odoi's father, Bismark Odoi played for Hearts of Oak



One of the sub-stories of the Accra Great Olympics’ thrilling encounter with rivals Accra Hearts of Oak is the presentation of a jersey to Chelsea winger, Calum Hudson-Odoi.



The English-born Ghanaian winger was gifted a brand new Hearts of Oak jersey by some leading Hearts supporters.



Odoi, who is in the country on holidays, is clearly having a great time here with the media on his tail. He was recently captured playing football with some fans at Sakumono in Accra.



On Saturday, the Chelsea fan group in Ghana held a durbar for him where he was recognized for his role in Chelsea’s Champions League success.



Odoi also was in the stands to watch the match between Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics which ended in a 1-1 draw.



Though his affinity with any GPL club is yet to be known, it will not be far-fetched for one to assume that he supports Hearts of Oak as his father, Bismark Odoi, played and won titles for Hearts of Oak.



His omission from England’s Euro squad and presence in Ghana has fueled speculations that he will switch nationality and play for the Black Stars.



