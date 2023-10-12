Hearts of Oak fans need to understand coaching is not an exact science - Togbe Afede

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Togbe Afede XIV, the Executive Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, has urged fans to understand that coaching and football administration are not exact science.



He believes understanding these will make the fans support the club even though they are going through tough times in terms of results.



He addressed this issue during their annual general meeting held on Wednesday.



Speaking in the presence of fellow Hearts board members, Ivy Heward-Mills and Vincent Sowah-Odotei, the Executive Chairman emphasized the significance of maintaining fan support.



“When you are genuine supporter, you have to understand these things (coaching success isn’t an exact science) and keep supporting.



“One of the biggest challenges of Accra Hearts of Oak is making sure the fans keep supporting because sometimes the negativity also hurts us.



“It hurts our ability to raise sponsorship and et cetera. Please let’s understand that football administration, coaching neither of them is an exact science.”



The club commenced the 2023-2024 season with four points from four Ghana Premier League games.