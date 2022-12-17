Hearts of Oak extend contract of goalkeeper Richmond Ayi

Sports News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richmond Ayi, has extended his contract with the club. The new contract is until 2025, Hearts of Oak announced on Saturday, December 17, 2022.



This comes as a huge boost for Phobians who are keen to extend contracts of players whose contracts are expected to expire in the coming days.



A statement from the club reads, "Goalkeeper Richmond Ayi has signed a new 3-year contract with Accra Hearts of Oak. This will keep him at the club till 2025. Congratulations Ayi!"



Techiman City FC, a division one team based in the Bono Region, is where Ayi began his football career. Later, in 2017, he moved to the West African Football Academy (WAFA), which is based in the Volta Region.



In 2019, he transferred to Accra Hearts of Oak after spending two seasons with WAFA.