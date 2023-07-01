Hearts of Oak engage in advanced talks with Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni

Sports News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak are currently engaged in transfer negotiations with Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni, and key figures in the discussions have emerged. Alhaji Akambi, a board member of Hearts of Oak, and defender Samuel Inkoom are both involved in the ongoing talks.



Konkoni, who recently earned his debut call-up to the Black Stars national team after an impressive season with the Hunters, expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing negotiations. The striker, who netted an impressive 15 goals, revealed that he has been in constant contact with both Alhaji Akambi and Samuel Inkoom.



"Yes, we are still negotiating. Alhaji Akambi is playing a key role. He wants me to come and help the team, and I feel proud of that. It's not easy for somebody like Alhaji Akambi to contact you always, given his calibre," Konkoni shared with GhanaSportspage.



"Samuel Inkoom is also playing a vital role because he's been calling me always, telling me about the good works of Accra Hearts of Oak and how the move will help me. He is also doing a good job because it's not easy to call me every day, considering his level. His love for the club and how he talks about the club is something that I cannot understand," Konkoni added.



The young striker acknowledged the positive efforts made by Inkoom and expressed his gratitude for the consistent communication.



However, Konkoni remained cautious about the final outcome of the negotiations and refrained from confirming whether he would join Hearts of Oak.



"It is good, but let's see what happens because we're still negotiating. I can't really tell now whether I will play for them, but there's an advance talk. Inkoom is doing a great job," Konkoni concluded.



Hearts of Oak, having been impressed by Konkoni's performances and his recent national team call-up, are keen to secure the striker's services. The involvement of influential individuals like Alhaji Akambi and Samuel Inkoom in the negotiations highlights the club's determination to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season. Fans of Hearts of Oak eagerly await further developments as the negotiations progress.