Sports News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Hearts of Oak earns a point against Berekum Chelsea at away

Berekum Chelsea maintained their unbeaten run against the Phobians

Accra Hearts of Oak on Saturday afternoon earned a crucial point on the road when they drew goalless with Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians today visited the Berekum Golden City Park to play against the matchday 10 opponent of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league season.



Keen on cruising to victory to amass maximum points, the Phobians started off the game on a bright note.



Unfortunately, they could not take the few chances that came their way and went into the break on level pegging.



After recess, a fierce contest ensued between Hearts of Oak and Berekum Chelsea as the two teams chased the win.



At the end of the 90 minutes, neither side managed to find the back of the net and have been forced to settle for a goalless draw.



Hearts of Oak with the result now sit second on the Ghana Premier League standings with Berekum Chelsea occupying the 13th spot.