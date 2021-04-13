Hearts of Oak duo Richard Attah & Richmond Ayi returns to training ahead of Inter Allies clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeping duo, Richard Attah, and Richmond Ayi will be available for the club when they face Inter Allies this weekend.



The Phobians will play host to the Capelli boys at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 20 of the Ghana Premier League.



Ahead of the game, Richard Attah and Richmond Ayi who have missed the club's last two games due to injuries are set to return to action after recovering from injury.



The duo joined their teammates at training on Monday and are expected to play a key role as they seek to bounce back from their defeat to Ashantigold last Saturday.



“Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeepers Richard Attah and Richmond Ayi joined their colleagues at the training yesterday ahead of the Ghana Premier League week 20."



"They missed two games, Against Aduana Stars and Ashgold due to injury.” PhobiaSportsNews.com