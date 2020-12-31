Sports News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak duo Nuru Sulley, Emmanuel Nettey ruled out of Bechem United clash

Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey

Hearts of Oak duo Emmanuel Nettey and Nuru Sulley have been ruled out of Saturday's Ghana Premier League clash against Bechem United.



The two players have not taken part in training since Hearts Of Oak resumed training on 28 December 2020 after a short Christmas break.



Sulley, a centre back, has not played for the Phobians since featuring in the 1-0 defeat Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Midfielder Nettey has also been made the Match Day squad since featuring in that defeat to Allies.



The Phobians are eighth on the league table from six matches.





