Hearts of Oak duo Kodie and Lawali scheduled for surgeries in South Africa

Soccer News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak are planning to send injured duo Daniel Kodie and Mamane Lawali to South Africa for surgeries.



Midfielder Kodie picked up the injury while playing for the Phobians about a year ago and has not made any progress of coming back to the pitch.



Niger international Lawali was sent to the treatment room after sustaining an injury during the first half of the 2020/2021 season.



He has been out of action for close to four months.



The 23-year-old joined Hearts of Oak before the start of the season after leaving Sudanese side Al Merrikh.



