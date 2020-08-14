Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Hearts of Oak does not have a first choice goalkeeper – Richard Attah

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah has said that he is not the number shot stopper for the Phobians despite being the number one in the truncated 2019/2020 season for the Phobians.



Richard Attah joined the rainbow boys from Elmina Sharks at the expiration of his contract and went on to keep the post for the club before the season was annulled.



Despite getting the nod ahead of Benjamin Mensah and Richmond Ayi, he said he still does not see himself as the first choice goalkeeper for the club.



“No one can say to himself that he is the number goalkeeper for Hearts. All the goalkeepers at the club are the same just that I have gotten the opportunity to be in the post. The fact that I am keeping the post does not mean I’m better than them.”



He continued that, “The coaches normally talk to us prior to games and select the goalkeeper who deserve to keep the post in that particular game. So I can’t say I’m the first choice for Hearts,” he said.



Richard Attah earned his maiden call-up to the Black Stars under Charles Akonnor in March due to his outstanding performance in the truncated season for the Phobians.

