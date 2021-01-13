Sports News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Hearts of Oak deny sacking seven players

The Phobians will host in-form Eleven Wonders this weekend

Hearts of Oak have rubbished claims that they on the verge of sacking seven players.



This clarification comes following reports in the media that head coach Kosta Papic has deemed some players surplus to requirement as he seeks to build to a strong side to help end the club’s trophy drought.



A statement released by the club on Twitter reads;



“The @HeartOfOakGH Management has not released any player from the club as speculated by a section of the media.



The reports are false. We, therefore, appeal to all to ignore that report and continue to support the team at all times”.



The Phobians will host in-form Eleven Wonders in week nine of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.





