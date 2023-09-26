Hearts of Oak demolish lower-tier side SABA FC in friendly

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Accra Hearts of Oak recorded a five-star performance to trash lower-tier side SABA FC in a friendly encounter at the Pobiman Sports Complex on Tuesday, September 26.



The game was to prepare Hearts of Oak ahead of their much-heralded trip to the Sunyani Coronation Park to face returnees Tano Bofoakwa on Sunday, September 30 while SABA were also gearing up for the upcoming second-division league which kicks start in November.



Accra Hearts of Oak started the game with a high momentum and as early as the fifth minute, Michelle Sarpong fetched the opening goal with a beautiful strike.



In the 29th minute, the Phobians doubled their league through Kojo Obenh Junior before Thomas Winimi registered the third goal two minutes after.



After half an hour played, Kassim Cisse hit the back of the net with the fourth goal to mark his first goal for the club.



Minutes after recess, goalie Richmond Ayi pulled a decent save in the 51st to deny SABA FC before Sarpong scored the fifth goal to mark his brace.



With ten minutes left to end proceedings, Albert Dieudonne was left unmarked as he headed home Emmanuel Amakwah’s cross to complete the mauling for Hearts of Oak.



The Phobians have managed one defeat and a win as they hope to improve on their remaining games.









