Soccer News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Hearts of Oak defender Robert Addo pens contract extension until 2023

Hearts of Oak defender Robert Addo

Hearts of Oak have announced defender Robert Addo Sowah has signed a contract extension.



The centre back will remain with the club until 2023.



The 27-year-old defender has joined the Rainbow club in 2016 from Uncle-Tee United.



He was captain of the Prampram-based second-tier side .

