Hearts of Oak defender Robert Addo eyes league title glory next season

Hearts of Oak defender, Robert Addo Sowah

Accra Hearts of Oak defender Robert Addo Sowah has set his sights on winning the Ghana Premier League title with the club in the forthcoming season.



The second most successful club in the history of the championship are hoping to break a 10-year jinx, having last won the title in 2009.



The Accra-based side has clinched the trophy on 19 occasions, only less than Asante Kotoko who have lifted the royal diadem 23 times.



Sowah and the rest of his colleagues have been engaging Hearts’ technical staff in separate group training sessions ahead of the start of preseason.



“Its time we as players won something of great magnitude for the club especially on the local scene and, we are determined to do just that in the coming season”, Addo Sowah said.



He added: “Our performance in the last couple of seasons have truly deserved silverware and, it is unfortunate that we don’t have that to show on the table.”



“I am confident that we will rise up to the challenge when the new season starts and, looking at the quality at our disposal, this can only be the norm”, he said.

