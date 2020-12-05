Sports News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Hearts of Oak defender Larry Sumaila unhappy with Karela United draw

Hearts of Oak defender Larry Sumaila (right)

Hearts of Oak defender Larry Sumaila has lamented over his outfit's inability to win against Karela United in matchday four of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians made it three games with no win after they were held by league leaders Karela United to a scoreless draw on Friday night.



New coach Kostadin Papic didn't make an appearance at the bench for the Phobians since his working permit is not ready.



Assistant coach Asare Bediako led the team in the encounter as he made four changes to the lineup that started against Inter Allies FC last Sunday.



Larry, who was adjudged man of the match after the game expressed dissatisfaction about the results but has promised to go back with his teammates and prepare well for subsequent games.



"Very disappointing to us because we were playing home and we wish for a win but game of football we have win, lose or draw so whatever comes you go back to the drawing board and correct your mistake and you bounce back" he said.



Asked what the problem is for the club, he said, "Right now we can't figure out where the problem is coming from, everybody is doing his best, some are saying the up front, others too think is the midfield and defense but we are hoping for the best"

