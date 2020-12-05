Sports News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak defender Larry Sumaila named man of the match in Karela United draw

Hearts of Oak defender Larry Sumaila

Hearts of Oak defender Ibrahim Larry Sumaila was named man of the match in their Ghana Premier League match on Friday night.



The Phobians were held to a scoreless stalemate at the Accra Sports Stadium by league leaders Karela United.



Sumaila who was handed his third start of the season put in an excellent effort for Hearts despite them failing to record a victory.



The talented right-back is the reason why captain Abdul Fatawu Mohammed is yet to make an appearance for the Phobians this season.



Hearts have managed to claim just two points from three games and still searching for their first win of the campaign.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.