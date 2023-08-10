Hearts of Oak defender James Sewornu completes permanent transfer to Samartex

Sports News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side Samartex have completed the permanent signing of defender James Sewornu in the ongoing transfer window.



Sewornu spent last season on loan at Samartex, playing a huge role in the club’s survival at the end of the Ghana Premier League campaign. He played 28 matches and provided an assist in the 2022/23 season.



The young center-back impressed the club, forcing them to secure his services on a permanent deal from Hearts of Oak.



The defender penned a three-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2026.



“FC Samartex is delighted to announce the permanent signing of centre-back @JamesSewornu, who previously played for us on loan from Accra Hearts of Oak last season. Sewornu's' impressive performances have led us to secure his services on a three-year deal” the club wrote on twitter.



Sewornu becomes the third signing of Samartex following the acquisition of Samuel Mensah Tetteh and Desmond Gyabeng.