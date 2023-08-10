You are here: HomeSports2023 08 10Article 1822139

Sports News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak defender James Sewornu completes permanent transfer to Samartex

Ghana Premier League side Samartex have completed the permanent signing of defender James Sewornu in the ongoing transfer window.

Sewornu spent last season on loan at Samartex, playing a huge role in the club’s survival at the end of the Ghana Premier League campaign. He played 28 matches and provided an assist in the 2022/23 season.

The young center-back impressed the club, forcing them to secure his services on a permanent deal from Hearts of Oak.

The defender penned a three-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2026.

“FC Samartex is delighted to announce the permanent signing of centre-back @JamesSewornu, who previously played for us on loan from Accra Hearts of Oak last season. Sewornu's' impressive performances have led us to secure his services on a three-year deal” the club wrote on twitter.

Sewornu becomes the third signing of Samartex following the acquisition of Samuel Mensah Tetteh and Desmond Gyabeng.

