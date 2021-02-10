Sports News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Hearts of Oak defeat Hope for Future FC 5-0 in training match

Accra Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak on Wednesday afternoon thrashed lower-tier side Hope for future FC 5-0 in a training match.



The Phobians in recent weeks have faced struggles in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



In the team’s last three matches, they have failed to record a win and now find themselves 11th on the league table.



Keen on polishing his team, Hearts of Oak head coach Kosta Papic has today played a friendly encounter with his team.



In a game against Hope for Future FC, a hat-trick from Isaac Mensah, plus goals from Patrick Razak and Abednego Tetteh has steered the Phobians to a 5-0 victory against the opponent.



The team in their next Ghana Premier League match will take on Ebusua Dwarfs.