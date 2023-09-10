Hearts of Oak confirm 30-man squad ahead of 2023/24 Ghana football season

Sports News of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak have announced their 30-man squad for the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana football season.



The squad selection comes after the recent closure of the Ghanaian transfer window.



The squad includes eight forwards, and among them is Cameroonian forward Albert Eonde, who joined the club in August and has impressed during training sessions.



Richmond Ayi, Richard Attah and Eric Ofori Antwi have been named as the goalkeepers, with new signing Michael Ampadu included among the full-backs.



Meanwhile, Gladson Awako has left out of the squad for the upcoming season.



Having finished 12th last season, Hearts of Oak will hope to improve their performance under Dutchman coach Martin Koopman.



The Phobians will be looking for a solid start to the season as they face Real Tamale United in their first game on September 15.



Full squad below:



Goalkeepers



Richmond Ayi

Richard Attah

Eric Ofori Antwi



Center Backs



Thomas Qwaku Nsoh

Kelvin Osei Assibey

Kofi Agbesima

Emmanuel Amankwah



Full Backs



Dennis Korsah

Leventius Arthur

Michael Ampadu

Kwabena Anane



Midfielders



Glid Jeodan Otanga

Eric Eso

Abdul Aziz Nuurudeen

Linda Mtange

Yaw Amankwa Baafi

Salifu Ibrahim

Rafael Amponsah

Martin Karikari

Seidu Suraj

Michelle Sarpong

Gideon Asante Yeboah



Attackers



Evans Adomako

Enock Asubonteng

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr

Kashala Ramos Wanet

Albert Eonde

Kasim Cisse

Hamza Issah

Isaac Frimpong