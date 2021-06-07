Hearts of Oak coach pushes for goal-line technology after disallowed goal in Olympics stalemate

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu believes his side would have won Sunday night's Ga Mantse Derby against Great Olympics if there had been goal-line technology.



The Phobians were denied a goal in the 21st minute when Isaac Mensah's powerful shot from distance came off the bar and dipped over the goal line before bouncing back.



Referee Rustum Gameli, who was metres away from the incident, did not whistle but television replays showed the ball crossed the line.



Hearts of Oak went on to opening the scoring through a half volley screamer from Emmanuel Nettey before a 72nd minute equalizer came from Maxwell Abbey Quaye.



Disappointed with the result, Boadu felt the game would have been won had the earlier goal been awarded.



"It's a good game, Olympics did well. We got a lot of chances but we couldn't score but the linesman disallowed Isaac Mensah's goal and I think it was crossed the line so is a clear goal but I don't want to talk about officiating," he told StarTimes in a post-match interview.



"If that goal was awarded the situation could have been different. I think the introduction of the goal-line technology can help."



