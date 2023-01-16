Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic satisfied with draw against Samartex

Sports News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic has stated that the result between his side and Samartex on match day 13 is good for both teams.



The MTN FA Cup holders were left frustrated following a goalless draw with Samartex FC on Sunday.



In the game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak was expected to record a win to merit a maximum of three points.



The Phobians did dominate the game but could not do enough to secure the win. A resolute performance from the visitors throughout the contest denied Hearts of Oak a goal as the match eventually ended in a goalless draw at the end of the 90 minutes.



"I said before game my players work very hard they were already exhausted we tried to change something to put fresh legs. But you saw today they do nothing we can not do more. I can be satisfied with a win especially young players they need time for continuity," he said after the game.



"They play lots of games in short period I should say probably one day more for us I saw 90 minutes when you cant run but you can run also tactically you don't play very well,"



"This is not game I expect my players and fans expect we can now have full week...three weeks four weeks recovery. We didnt lose we play draw we have chance they have chance and i think draw is good for both teams,"