You are here: HomeSports2022 11 05Article 1657049

Sports News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic names starting line-up against Kotoku Royals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Accra Hearts of Oak Accra Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic, has announced his starting line-up for their matchday five games against Kotoku Royals.

The Phobians will be hosted at the Cape Coast Stadium by the Ghana Premier League debutants.

Kick-off has been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Slavko Matic will be hoping to continue his impressive start after securing his first win as the head coach against Babiani Gold Stars over the weekend.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who has been named in Black Stars provisional squad has returned to the starting lineup after missing their 2-1 home win over Bibiani Goldstars due to an international assignment with the Ghana U-23 team last weekend.

Also, Isaac Mensah has been handed a starting berth while Richmond Ayi and Gideon Asante maintain their places in the first eleven of Hearts of Oak against Kotoku Royals.

Starting XI below:

Richmond Ayi

Samuel Inkoom

Dennis Korsah

Konadu Yiadom

Robert Sowah Addo

Caleb Amankwah

Gideon Asante

Eric Esso

Gladson Awako

Isaac Mensah

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

SUBSTITUTES

Eric Ofori Antwi

Fatawu Mohammed

Rashid Okine

Zakari Yakubu

Adomako Baafi

Jeordan Otanga

Salifu Ibrahim

Suraj Seidu

Benjamin Yorke