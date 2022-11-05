Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic names starting line-up against Kotoku Royals

Sports News of Saturday, 5 November 2022
Source: footballghana.com
Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic, has announced his starting line-up for their matchday five games against Kotoku Royals.
The Phobians will be hosted at the Cape Coast Stadium by the Ghana Premier League debutants.
Kick-off has been scheduled at 15:00GMT.
Slavko Matic will be hoping to continue his impressive start after securing his first win as the head coach against Babiani Gold Stars over the weekend.
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who has been named in Black Stars provisional squad has returned to the starting lineup after missing their 2-1 home win over Bibiani Goldstars due to an international assignment with the Ghana U-23 team last weekend.
Also, Isaac Mensah has been handed a starting berth while Richmond Ayi and Gideon Asante maintain their places in the first eleven of Hearts of Oak against Kotoku Royals.
Starting XI below:
Richmond Ayi
Samuel Inkoom
Dennis Korsah
Konadu Yiadom
Robert Sowah Addo
Caleb Amankwah
Gideon Asante
Eric Esso
Gladson Awako
Isaac Mensah
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
SUBSTITUTES
Eric Ofori Antwi
Fatawu Mohammed
Rashid Okine
Zakari Yakubu
Adomako Baafi
Jeordan Otanga
Salifu Ibrahim
Suraj Seidu
Benjamin Yorke