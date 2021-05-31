Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu bent on beating Great Olympics

Sports News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Head coach of Hearts of Oak Samuel Boadu is confident about his side defeating city rivals Great Olympics in matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians and the Dade boys will square off this weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium, a game that will be crucial for both sides in their quest to clinch the league title.



According to Samuel Boadu, the rainbow boys will take the three maximum points at stake as they play match after match.



“We believe that Hearts of Oak is going to take the three maximum points because we play match after match, we don’t care who we are playing with, all that we need is to take that three maximum points” he said after their 2-0 win over Berekum Chelsea.



Asked if he is sure of defeating Olympics, he said, “Yeah, really we can”



Hearts of Oak sit top of the table with 49 points, two points ahead of sworn rivals Asante Kotoko after 27 matches.