Sports News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic to resign?

Kosta Papic, the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak

Kosta Papic, the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak has reportedly ordered his camp to draft a letter of resignation from the club.



Papic who according to a report by Angel FM is unhappy at the club has one foot already out of the club.



The report indicates that at a meeting held between the management of the club and Papic, the Serbian tactician felt unhappy with some decisions and statements made by the club and is giving strong considerations to resigning from the club.



A final meeting is expected to be held over the weekend after which Papic will make a decision on his future.



The news come barely three days after reports emerged that assistant coach Asare Bediako had left his post.



Interestingly the club denied media reports that Bediako has resigned only for Papic to confirm the development in an interview with a Kumasi-based radio station.



Papic has come under intense pressure following the club’s failure to record a win in their last three games.



A draw with Medeama, a defeat to Accra Great Olympics and another draw with Legon Cities has led to calls by some supporters for the club to fire Papic.



It has been speculated that there is division among the technical team of the club with Papic allegedly favoring some over the others.



Meanwhile, Hearts are said to be on the verge of signing 2010 World Cup star Lee Addy on a free transfer.



The centre back who can also play as left back has been training with the Phobians and confirmed to being close to sealing a move to the Rainbow club.