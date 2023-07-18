Hearts of Oak closing in on appointing new head coach - Report

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The search for a substantive head coach at Accra Hearts of Oak is reportedly nearing its conclusion.



Following a challenging season during which the club utilized three different coaches, Hearts of Oak aims to secure a capable and dedicated leader to steer them to success in the Ghana Premier League.



Last season, the Phobians encountered considerable coaching instability, using three different coaches throughout the campaign, and narrowly avoiding relegation from the Ghanaian top-tier league.



The sequence of events began with Samuel Boadu's dismissal on 27th September 2022 following a draw against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.



Subsequently, Slavko Matic assumed the role but faced an embarrassing exit from the club due to confrontation with irate fans. As a result, assistant coach David Ocloo stepped in to lead the first team for the remainder of the season.



With the team eager to establish stability and achieve success, Hearts of Oak is currently evaluating applications from a diverse pool of candidates, including foreign coaches from the Netherlands, Italy, and Nigeria.



According to a source quoted by graphic sports, the club has received significant interest from both local and foreign coaches, signaling the widespread appeal of coaching one of Ghana's most prestigious clubs.



"The position is open to both local and foreign coaches, and some of them have submitted their CVs from Italy, Netherlands, and Nigeria, among others," revealed the source, highlighting the global reach of Hearts of Oak's search.