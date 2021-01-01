Sports News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak clears salary arrears of players ahead of Bechem United clash

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Management of Accra Hearts of Oak has cleared all outstanding salaries of players ahead of their Ghana Premier League game against Bechem United on Saturday.



The playing body will be smiling to the bank during this festive period after the top hierarchy ensured that all monies owed are paid despite the financial difficulties faced by the club because of COVID-19.



Accra Hearts of Oak has returned to training to prepare for the matchday 7 clash against Bechem United on Saturday, January 2, 2021.



The Phobians are looking forward to winning the Ghana Premier League trophy back after over a decade since winning the title.



Hearts appointed Kosta Papic for a second spell last month after a shaky start to the season.



Under Papic the club has won two games and lost only to Aduana Stars.

