Hearts of Oak chief Togbe Afede confirms continuation of alliance with Cincinnati, Hoffenheim

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV expressed optimism about the ongoing collaboration known as the Common Value Club Alliance (CVCA).



The alliance involves Ghanaian powerhouse Hearts of Oak, Hoffenheim from Germany, and FC Cincinnati from the Major League Soccer in the USA.



Togbe Afede XIV stated, "I am pleased to announce that the Common Value Club Alliance (CVCA) between Accra Hearts of Oak (Ghana), TSG Hoffenheim (Germany), and FC Cincinnati (USA) remains active, and the outlook for collaboration is highly promising."



The primary objective of this partnership is to facilitate player development through training programs and workshops aimed at enhancing technical expertise across the three clubs. Additionally, the alliance enables player exchanges between the participating clubs.



Notably, in the previous season, Salim Adams embarked on a loan spell with FC Cincinnati's junior team from Hearts of Oak, underscoring the practicality of the collaboration.



The partnership was initiated in September 2020 and has since witnessed reciprocal visits by officials from each club, further strengthening the bond and fostering fruitful cooperation.