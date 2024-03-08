Hearts of Oak change venue for Ghana Premier League match against Bofoakwa Tano

Sports News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak FC have announced a change of venue for their upcoming Ghana Premier League match against Bofoakwa Tano.



The game, initially scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium, will now be held at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.



The change of venue was made public through the club's social media channels, alerting fans to the new location.



The Accra Sports Stadium is currently unavailable due to the 2023 African Games, as the venue is hosting the men's football.



Under the leadership of coach Aboubakar Ouattara, Hearts of Oak are looking to maintain their strong form, having won their last two games.



They defeated Real Tamale United 3-0 and staged a comeback victory over Nsoatreman.



With Bofoakwa Tano struggling in the relegation zone with 19 points, Hearts of Oak will enter Sunday's game as favourites.



The Phobians are seventh on the league table with 27 points, just eight points shy of the top spot.