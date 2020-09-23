Hearts of Oak celebrates Don Bortey on his birthday

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Accra Hearts of Oak has taken to social media to celebrate their former ‘talisman’, Bernard Don Bortey, on his birthday.



Bernard Don Bortey, also known as Don Dada or the 'Serial Killer' joined the Accra-based giants, Hearts of Oak, in 2000 from Tema based club Ghapoha Readers.



The former Ghana international turned 38 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.



Accra Hearts of Oak took to their official Twitter page to celebrate their legend on his birthday.



"Hearts celebrates another legend today. Bernard Don Bortey.#legend"



Bernard Don Bortey was integral in the Accra Hearts of Oak team that defeated their rivals Asante Kotoko to win the maiden edition of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004.





