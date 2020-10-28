Sports News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Hearts of Oak cannot win 2020/21 Ghana Premier League - Kofi Abanga

Hearts of Oak have not won a league title in over a decade

Former Accra Hearts of Oak star, Kofi Abanga has insisted that his former side cannot win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.



The Phobians have failed to annex the country's top-flight league for the past eleven years.



Edward Nii Odoom, who is the head coach of the side in his recent interviews with the media has assured their fans that they will end their long trophyless run.



But Abanga, who joined Accra Hearts of Oak from Aduana Stars in an interview reiterated that the club continuously repeats the same mistakes adding that they will not win the upcoming season title.



"I love Hearts of Oak because they gave me everything I needed in my career," he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.



"The issue is that they keep repeating the same mistakes. I have heard they have appointed a Portuguese as a technical director but is he capable to help the club?



"I have gone through his records and I am not impressed and I am worried because it seems to me the hierarchy of the club failed to do proper research on him."



"The players have played under Edward Nii Odoom and looking at the time we are left to start our league, how do you bring in a Portuguese as a technical director because he will eventually take over as the head coach and that is not proper for the club."



"The management of the club for me is failing to do the right thing because any serious club cannot do what Accra Hearts of Oak are doing now. For me, they cannot win the league title this season."



"I will be happy to see them in good form but you need to do the right thing but with less than two weeks to the start of the league, you have now appointed a technical director to take over as the head coach. Who does that?" he added.



Abanga spent seven years with the Phobians, winning the Ghana Premier League in the 2008/2009 season, GHALCA Top 4 twice, the Homowo Cup, and the President’s Cup.

