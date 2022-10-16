Hearts of Oak bosses Sowah Odotei and Herman Hesse clash over CAF Confederations Cup elimination

Sports News of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak officials clashed at the Accra Sports Stadium following their elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday.



Having suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg of the second round of games against ASR Bamako, the Ghana Premier League giants were hoping to overturn the scoreline.



However, Caleb Amankwah scored late to end the game 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Despite the win, the reigning FA Cup champions have been eliminated after the two ties ended 3-1 in favour of the Malian side.



But at the VVIP area, the National Chapters Committee chairman of the club, Elvis Herman Hesse was seen confronting Board Member, Vincent Sowah Odotei in a video sighted by Footballghana.com.



It is unknown what triggered the disagreement and the exchange of words in the VVIP area but it appears that Herman Hesse is not happy about something.



Video below:





There's FIRE on the mountain ‼️ pic.twitter.com/9lu5IxhwXz — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) October 16, 2022

Ghana now has no representative in Africa. Last month, Asante Kotoko also crashed out of the CAF Champions League.The elimination means Hearts of Oak will now turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League where they sit 13th with just two points.