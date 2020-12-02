Sports News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Hearts of Oak board member slams club for appointing Kosta Papic

Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic

Elvis Herman Hesse, a board member of Accra Hearts of Oak has berated the club’s board over the appointment of Serbian Coach Kosta Papic.



Hearts of Oak on Tuesday, December 1, announced the return of Papic but were silent on the role he is going to be playing at the club.



While it has been widely speculated that Papic will be a Technical Director, some followers of the local league believe he is a replacement for under-fire Coach Edward Odoom who is without a win in his first two matches.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Atinka FM, Herman Hesse, who is the chairman of the National Chapters Committee, the supporters wing of the club, said that the supporters only recognize Odoom as the head coach.



He cautioned the board to take responsibility and not blame Odoom for the club’s woes.



According to him, the cracks in the team are deeper than the coach and that firing or demoting Odoom will not turn around their fortunes.



“I’m speaking as I know that Odoom is still our coach because nobody has communicated anything to me about the appointment of a new coach, I saw Kosta Papic at Accra Sports Stadium as a common supporter and nobody communicated anything to me,” he told Atinka FM.



“Sometimes we also have to look at management and board. We should also look at the decisions we take and not only changing of coaches, I’m speaking without fear or favour.”



“Even if I’m part in any meeting to bring a new coach I will still say it without fear or favour that we shouldn’t go for a new coach. We should also look at ourselves (Board). We should also look at the things we do wrong and not to blame coaches and blame administrators for everything. We should also look at ourselves is very important,” he concluded.



Papic is returning to Hearts of Oak after more than eleven years. His first match will be against Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, December 4.





