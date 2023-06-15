Hearts of Oak being managed by 'clueless' people - Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo has blamed those in charge of the club for the recent struggle of the club.



The Phobians ended the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season without a trophy.



The Rainbow Club finished the campaign at the 11th position with 46 points under interim manager, David Ocloo.



Polo who has had two coaching stints with the 2000 CAF Champions League winners believes people who don't anything about football administration are in charge, hence the struggle of the club.



“The only coach who was given time and achieved results is the late Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio," he told Accra-based Radio Gold.



“How many years did it take for him to win continental trophies?



“So all these coaches who come and leave within a short time, the same thing applied to me.



“When I left, it was in the absence of the bankroller, Togbe Afede XIV and when he came he asked why I was allowed to go.



“But I was wondering why they could overturn that decision, it shows clearly there are people who don’t understand football and they are pulling strings over there and they are dictating the pace over there.



“And you can’t have people like that over there in a team and get the team going, it has never happened," he added.



Hearts of Oak started the season with Samuel Boadu but was sacked after four games. The hierarchy of the club named Serbian trainer, Slavko Matic as the new head coach was left the club after being chased out by the fans due to uninspiring results.