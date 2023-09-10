Hearts of Oak beat Nations FC after impressive display

Sports News of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak are looking good ahead of the start of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



The Phobians have been engaged in a number of friendly matches in the last couple of months as part of preparations for the upcoming encounter.



Today, Hearts of Oak locked horns with Nations Football Club in a club friendly played at Pobiman.



Despite a good performance from both teams in the first half, neither side could score and had to settle for a draw.



However, after recess, Hearts of Oak played better than the opponent and managed to score to condemn the newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side to a 2-0 defeat.



The Phobians won the match thanks to goals from midfielder Nurudeen Abdul Aziz and attacker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.



This is one of many wins recorded by Hearts of Oak in the off-season. The team will hope to take this form into the new season to have a chance of winning trophies.