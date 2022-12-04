Hearts of Oak beat Lacio Sports Academy 3-0 in friendly game

Sports News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak defeated lower league side, Lacio Sports Academy 3-0 earlier today in a game that yielded several positives.



Don Linda Mtange scored twice in the encounter, while Central African international, Yassan Ouatching, added another to seal the win.



All of the players, including goalie Richmond Ayi, Samuel Inkoom, Mohammed Alhassan, Benjamin Yorke, Kwadwo Obeng Jr, and others, were there and participated in the game.



The only notable absentee was Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who is now with the Black Stars, who are due to arrive in the country in the coming days from Qatar following their early exit from the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Phobians are currently 5th on the Ghana Premier League log with 13 points after eight games.



In their last game before the break, Accra Hearts of Oak drew 2-2 with Dreams FC away at the Accra Sports Stadium. The Phobians will play Bechem United in their next Ghana Premier League game.