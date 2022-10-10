Hearts of Oak arrive in Ghana after AS Bamako defeat

Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak are back in the country after making the trip to Mali to face AS Real Bamako.



The Phobians on Saturday played as a guest to the Malian opponent in the first leg encounter of the tie in the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.



Unfortunately, the team performed poorly and ended up suffering a 3-0 defeat to AS Real Bamako at the end of the tough contest.



Early on Sunday morning, Hearts of Oak departed Mali en route to Ghana.



This afternoon, the club has safely arrived at the Kotoka International Airport per a communiqué on its official Twitter page.



“Team Hearts has safely arrived at the Kotoka International Airport.



“Training continues tomorrow afternoon ahead of the return league of the CAF Confederations Cup match against Real Bamako of Mali.



“We will continue to update our followers," the statement reads.