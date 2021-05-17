Hearts of Oak are not under pressure – Coach Samuel Boadu on title chase

Sports News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Samuel Boadu, the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak has downplayed suggestions that his team is under pressure to end the club’s trophy drought.



Hearts of Oak are in the frame for their first major title in over ten years as they sit second on the league table with twenty-five matches played so far.



Hearts’ forty point amassed in the season is only bettered by Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s forty-two.



The club has enjoyed a fine vein of form in the last few weeks following three successive victories.



Speaking after the latest victory, a two-nil win against Elmina Sharks, coach Samuel Boadu said he and his players are not under pressure to win the league.



He explained that the team has a plan and they are working according to that plan and if it ends up in with winning the title, it would be an added bonus.



“I am not feeling any pressure because we know what we are doing. It’s a gradual process and we are taking it match after match. We have win this match and we are going to prepare against Eleven Wonders and hoping we can get a win there,” he said.



Samuel Boadu appealed to the Hearts family to continue their support for the players and believe in their ability to win the title.



“The supporters should come together and support the team because we believe Hearts can do it,” he said after beating Sharks.



Samuel Boadu also cautioned his players against complacency, urging them to focus on the task ahead.



“With this win I can say we are not going to enjoy it too much because we have more matches ahead of us. We are planning towards it and I believe that if we focus on the matches ahead of us and win most of the matches, I believe that it will help us.” Samuel Boadu said.



“I can say we are still on course because we want to achieve something big for the club. We need them [the fans] to support the club because it is not an easy match. We know that we are going to play against Medeama, Olympics, Chelsea and they are not easy matches.



“But we believe in ourselves and I believe in my boys that they will deploy the tactics I will put in place and win all the matches at home,” Samuel Boadu added.



Hearts’ next game is against Techiman Eleven Wonders.



