Hearts of Oak appoint new board of directors

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak, have announced the formation of a new board consisting of nine distinguished professionals.



Delali Anku-Adiamah, who was recently appointed as Managing Director, assumes a new seat on the revitalized board.



Joining the board are new appointees Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, the former Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Limited, along with Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom, Akwasi Agyeman, and Professor Agyemang Badu Akosa.



Under the leadership of the renewed board, Hearts of Oak aims to achieve enhanced stability in both competitive and administrative spheres.



The Phobians are currently refurbishing their clubhouse and the working on the completion of the Pobiman project.



Meanwhile, Togbe Afedi XIV retains his position as Executive Board Chairman.



Notable figures from the previous administration like Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, Vincent Odotei Sowah, and Ivy Heward-Mills have also maintained their positions.





Hearts of Oak newly appointed directors. pic.twitter.com/ibnhH0B6uI — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) March 27, 2024

JNA/NOQ