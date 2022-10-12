Hearts of Oak appoint Serbian trainer Matic Slavko as head coach - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have reportedly appointed Serbian manager, Matic Slavko as the club's new head coach.



The Phobians make this appointment ahead of their must-win game against Malian club, Real Bamako in the second leg of the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round.



The 46-year-old manager who holds a UEFA Pro Licence certificate will be officially unveiled according to multiple reports before the game against the Malians on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He is currently unattached after leaving Bulgarian club Septemvri Sofia few days ago after an unpleasant start to the 2022-23 season.



Matic played 29 matches in charge of Septemvri where he claimed 12 wins, drew 7, and lost 10 times since taking over in January 2022.



Accra Hearts of Oak are going into the game with Real Bamako on the back of a 3-0 defeat in the first leg in Mali.



Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:







