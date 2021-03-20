Hearts of Oak announce squad for GPL second round

Sports News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana Premier giants Hearts of Oak has released the list of 31 players registered for the second round of the league.



The Phobians made some new signings in the second transfer window.



Eleven Wonders star Ibrahim Salifu, Caleb Amankwah formerly of Aduana Stars and two players from the junior sides were included in the squad for the second round.



Hearts midfielder Benjamin Afutu who has been linked with a move out of the club due to contractual issues was included in the 31-man squad for the second round.



Below is the list of registered players:



GOALKEEPERS Richard Attah Richmond Ayi Benjamin Mensah Nana Yeboah



DEFENDERS Fatawu Mohammed Mohammed Alhassan Nuru Sulley James Serwanu Sumaila Ibrahim Caleb Amankwah Raddy Ovouka William Dankyi Robert Addo sowah



MIDFIELDERS Benjamin Afutu Emmanuel Nettey Frederick Ansah Nurudeen Aziz Dominic Eshun Eric Dizan Patrick Razak Lawali Mamane Salifu Ibrahim Michelle Sarpong Manaf Umar



STRIKERS Victor Aidoo Isaac Mensah Kojo Obeng Junior Issah Kakuh Razak Ali Abednego Tetteh Daniel Afriyie Banie