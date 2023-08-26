Hearts of Oak announce signing of defender Kofi Agbesimah

Sports News of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak have officially announced the signing of defender Kofi Agbemsimah ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season.



The 26-year-old joins the Phobians on a three-year deal from Bechem United.



"We are thrilled to have Kofi Agbesimah as the newest member of our club - Hearts of Oak. He is eager to wear our favorite rainbow colours. Phobians let’s welcome him," wrote the Ghanaian giants on social media.



Agbesimah was wanted by Asante Kotoko SC, newly-promoted Nations FC and an Ethiopian club, but the experienced centre-back chose the 2000 African champions.



Since joining Bechem in 2018 from lower-tier team Bectero FC, Agbesimah has been one of the constant players in the Ghanaian top flight.



He made 125 appearances for the Hunters over the course of the last five Ghana League seasons, scoring six goals.



For Bechem, Agbesimah has participated in more than 30 games each of the last three years.



In the 2022–23 season, during which he scored four goals, he only missed one game helping his team finish third in the league standings. He was also the captain of the Hunters.



The Phobians remain active in the transfer window seeking to augment their squad before the transfer window ends on September 1.



They will begin the 2023/24 season with a trip to Tamale to face Real Tamale United.



