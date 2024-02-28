Hearts of Oak announce dissolution of board

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have announced the dissolution of its board.



This was contained in an official post shared on the club’s page on X, formerly known as Twitter.



The club in its announcement indicated that additional information on the dissolution of the board will be provided on Wednesday, February 28.



“BREAKING NEWS: THE HEARTS OF OAK BOARD IS DISSOLVED. Watch out for more details tomorrow,” the post by the club said.



