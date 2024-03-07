Hearts of Oak announce affordable ticket rates for Bofoakwa Tano clash on Sunday

Sports News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak are set to lock horns with Bofoakwa Tano in their next league fixture.



Ahead of the Week 20 encounter in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, the club has announced affordable gate fees to get more supporters to come and watch the game.



Tickets for the Popular Stand and Centre Line are selling for GHS20.



While tickets for the VIP Wings are selling at GHS50, fans will need just GHS70 to access the VIP section.



The game is scheduled to be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with kick off at 15:00gmt.



Hearts of Oak are heading into the clash against Bofoakwa Tano unbeaten in the second round.



The Phobians have won all two matches played in the second round under new head coach Aboubakar Ouattara.



