Hearts of Oak PRO Opare Addo promises improved performance in upcoming season

Sports News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak Communications Director Kwame Opare Addo has offered assurances to the club's followers and the Ghana Premier League enthusiasts, promising a marked improvement in the team's performance as they gear up for the forthcoming season.



In the previous Ghana Premier League season, the Phobians endured a challenging period, finishing 12th and narrowly avoiding relegation on the final day as they secured an important point against Berekum Chelsea.



Addressing the club's supporters on Kumasi-based Sikka FM, Opare Addo conveyed a strong determination for a different outcome this time, stating, "Whatever happened to us as a club last season will not repeat itself this season."



Furthermore, Opare Addo shared that the ongoing pre-season preparations have been proceeding as anticipated, stating, "Our pre-season this year as a club is going well as planned and our expectations are being met."



The announcement of Dutch tactician Martin Koopman as the new coach has injected fresh hope into Hearts of Oak. They are set to commence their season with an away match against Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on September 15.



Hearts of Oak's leadership are confident that Koopman's appointment will usher in a renewed vigour as they strive to recapture the league title in the upcoming season.