Hearts of Oak NCC PRO blame team’s poor performance on injuries and suspensions

Public Relations Officer for Hearts of Oak’s National Chapters Committee (NCC), Kobby Jones has attributed the poor form of the club to injuries and suspensions of some players.



The club in the last few weeks has struggled to have a full squad due to injuries and suspension of players who had accumulated yellow cards.



Last Sunday, the Phobians missed the services of three key players when they locked horns with Dreams FC on matchday 22 of the Ghana Premier League.



At the end of a very tough contest, Hearts of Oak lost 2-0 and as a result, have been booted out of the top four.



Speaking on concerns raised by fans, NCC PRO Kobby Jones has called for calm from irate fans while explaining that the poor form of the team is because of injuries.



“Injury and suspension have affected our team performance. Blaming it all on the coach technical team won't solve the problem,” Kobby Jones told Sikka FM.



Ahead of the team’s next game against King Faisal, they will hope to have a strong team to push for the win.



